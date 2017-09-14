Wildsight wants Marysville Benchlands to be recreational, not industrial

A local conservation group wants to keep a green space near Kimberley as is.

The 24 acre Marysville Benchlands are being considered by the city for industrial development.

A review of the Official Community Plan is coming this Fall, with the property expected to be zoned for industrial development.

Kimberley/Cranbrook Branch Manager Sonja Seher feels designating that area for Recreation Conservation would be better for the community.

“That particular piece of land is actively used by people in the community as a walking and biking path,” Seher says. “There was concern for that use being challenged and being lost in the event that it was developed for industrial purposes.”

Seher says many residents would rather see the land focus on recreation.

“Everything in that zone has had some sort of industrial use in the past, but that particular site is quite intact compared to other sites nearby,” Seher says. “Its quite a natural gem. Lots of native plant species, overstory trees that serve as wildlife and bird habitat.”

The land has been recognized through the Cranbrook Kimberley Development Iniative as a profiled industrial property.

The city says they have spent the last ten years trying to get environmental certification for industrial and commercial development.

Seher feels the existing Industrial Park covering 15 acres northeast of the community would be a better fit.

– Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook Branch Manager, Sonja Seher

– Jeff Johnson