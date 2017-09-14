Below average temperatures in East Kootenay forecast

A cold mass arriving in the East Kootenay is pushing temperatures well below average for this time of year.

Environment Canada is bringing the welcomed news as they forecast a sudden drop in temperatures will continue for the foreseeable future.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says the mercury is already falling considerably.

“Thursday, we’re seeing dropping down to 12 degrees as our forecast high,” Charbonneau says. “So much cooler weather as this cold air mass comes in.”

Charbonneau says residents can expect rain to come with the chillier forecast.

“We’re looking at that picking up overnight for a 70 percent chance of showers,” Charbonneau says. “So a fairly good chance over the next couple of days that there will be some showers. If we have a thunderstorm, it could be a little bit of a heavier downpour. Unfortunately, with thunderstorms, there is still that risk of lightning, which I know nobody is looking for.”

Temperatures are expected to rebound to 15 or 16 degrees by Monday but could fall as low as one degree Friday night.

The average temperature for this time of year is 21 degrees.

– Environment Canada Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau