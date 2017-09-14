Kootenay Rockies Tourism Association to receive $200k from Province

The Kootenay Rockies Tourism Association is receiving $200,000 from the Province

The funding is being provided to help with tourism-related impacts from the B.C. wildfires, announced Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Lisa Beare.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Destination BC and the regional tourism associations will work closely together to ensure the funding is used to support the tourism recovery needs in the affected regions. The Province is assessing the needs of those affected by the wildfires in order to support them in the best way possible in the days and weeks ahead.

Working in close collaboration with the regional destination marketing organizations, Destination BC has developed and is implementing a provincial marketing plan to help B.C.’s tourism industry recover from the impacts of the wildfires.

Over the last few months, Destination BC has kept travellers informed about the areas that are affected by the wildfires, while ensuring tourists know that most areas of B.C. remain open for business.

Tourism is a major economic driver in B.C., employing 127,000 people throughout the province, supporting nearly 19,000 tourism-related businesses and contributing $7.4 billion toward the Province’s gross domestic product. In 2015, the B.C. tourism industry generated $15.7 billion in revenue, a 5.3% increase over 2014, and a 37.3% increase from 2005.

– From the Province of British Columbia