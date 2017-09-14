Kimberley Mayor says concerns over proposed Marysville Benchland development surprising

Kimberley’s Mayor says he’s shocked people are now reacting to the proposed rezoning of the Marysville Benchlands.

This after Wildsight sent a letter to council asking for property north of Marysville to be left as is and not used for potential development.

Wildsight wants the 24 acre piece of land between Jim Ogilvie Way and Rails to Trails used for recreation and conservation.

Don McCormick says the land has been earmarked for incoming companies for ten years.

“About 50 percent of the land in Kimberley is green space and we have exactly 14 acres to be able to dedicate to generating new tax revenue and generating jobs for the community,” McCormick says. “This is a very small piece of what is a very important requirement for our community, taking the pressure off residential tax rates.”

He says efforts to get the land ready for development were no secret.

“Its always been zoned for development, either recreation of commercial-industrial, and its been that way for a long time,” McCormick says. “The reason nothing has happened there is because its considered contaminated land. The city has been working for the last ten years and spent in excess of $100,000 trying to get environmental certification for that piece of property, as well as one up in Townsite.”

McCormick adds its one of two areas the city owns for commercial use.

It was also profiled through the Cranbrook-Kimberley Development Initiative, which began two years ago.

– City of Kimberley Mayor, Don McCormick

– Jeff Johnson