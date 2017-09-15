Columbia Valley RCMP focusing on distracted drivers in September

You might want to keep your eyes on the road, and off your phone, if you’re driving through the Columbia Valley this month.

RCMP will be cracking down on distracted driving in the region throughout September.

Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck says the biggest concern is texting and driving.

“All the research has shown that you’re at least five times more likely to crash if you’re using your phone.” says Sgt. Vatamaniuck. “We’re really starting to hone in on those people who just can’t seem to leave their phone alone when they’re operating their motor vehicle and moving down the road.”

Vatamaniuck adds a $350 fine is issued the first time a driver is caught using their phone.

– Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck, Columbia Valley RCMP Detachment Commander