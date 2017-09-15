KIJHL: Friday sees Fernie return to road, Kimberley idle

The Fernie Ghostriders are still seeking their first win of the season Friday night.

The Riders visit the Nelson Leafs after falling to Grand Forks in double overtime and being shutout at Beaver Valley last weekend.

Fernie will cap-off their season opening four game away swing in Spokane Saturday before its home opener Sept.22 vs. Golden.

Meanwhile, the Columbia Valley Rockies are also looking to get under the win column.

The Rockies are in Castlegar looking for revenge against the Rebels after a winless opening weekend.

Columbia Valley was handed two tough losses last week, succumbing 6-1 to Kimberley Friday before an 8-2 shellacking the next night against Castlegar.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats travel to Grand Forks Friday to battle the Border Bruins.

Creston is 1-1 heading into the second weekend of the season while Grand Forks shoots to make it three straight wins to start the campaign.

The Kimberley Dynamiters have the night off and will hit the road to take on Beaver Valley Saturday.