LATEST: Progress on local wildfires, team taking over Flathead area

Crews are making progress on many of the wildfires in our region.

The BC Wildfire Service said Thursday they now have the Lamb Creek blaze threatening Moyie 25 per cent contained.

The 2,094 hectare (HA) fire still has approximately 400 properties in surrounding area under an Evacuation Order.

180 personnel were on site Thursday with 21 pieces of heavy equipment and four helicopters and air tankers when required.

Crews have been taking advantage of the weather this week and continue to work on reinforcing guard lines.

The Quinn Creek wildfire southwest of Elkford is up to 10,455 HA and remains in the Bull River drainage.

The increase is mainly due to more accurate mapping by the BC Wildfire Service.

The RDEK has rescinded the Evacuation Alert for the District of Elkford and properties north of Sparwood that was initially put in place Tuesday.

Crews continued to work on reinforcing guard lines.

There has been no perimeter growth for the White River Complex for a couple of days.

The group of blazes cover 25,641 HA and 173 firefighters, nine Danger Tree Fallers/Assessors and 18 pieces of heavy equipment were actioning flames Thursday.

There were also six helicopters accompanying the Incident Management Team and support staff.

The Soowa Mountain fire has grown to 5,800 HA.

The blaze is not threatening any communities despite being visible from Elko and Highway 3.

An Incident Management team is in the process of taking over the series fires in the Flathead area east of Elko.

A camp should be up and running by Friday.

The team will look at up to six blazes in the area, including the Soowa Mountain fire, before developing a plan.