Evacuation Order for Whiteswan area downgraded to Evacuation Alert

As firefighting efforts continue on the White River Complex Fire, the RDEK has rescinded the evacuation ORDER and downgraded it to an evacuation ALERT for the Whiteswan Area.

“The crews are continuing to make progress on the White River Fire and the BC Wildfire Service felt comfortable in recommending the order be lifted and downgraded to an alert,” says Information Officer Loree Duczek. “It’s important to note that a number of area restrictions were announced yesterday by the Southeast Fire Centre, which include the Whiteswan area.”

Access to Whiteswan, including the Lussier Hot Springs, is now under an area restriction that begins at the turn off from Highway 93/95.

Friday, the RDEK was able to do a partial rescind of the evacuation order in the Moyie area, which downgraded a portion of the evacuation order on the east side of the lake to an alert.

“It was a good day yesterday to know hundreds of people were able to return home,” says Duczek. “We are now focused on getting the remaining people on evacuation order in the Moyie area back to their homes as quickly and as safely as we can.”

The current evacuation orders and alerts in the RDEK are as follows:

· Lamb Creek Fire (Moyie Area): Evacuation ALERT for Porto Rico Road, Moyie Vista, Hidden Valley Road, Owl’s Nest, Moyie townsite, Eagles Nest, and both sides of Highway 3/95 south of Braunagel Road to Stone Creek (166 properties, including over 450 RV sites)

· Lamb Creek Fire (Moyie Area): Evacuation ORDER – Green Bay, Monroe Lake, Braunagel Road, Moyie Shores Estates and Aurora Estates. (232 properties, including Provincial Campground)

· White River Complex Fire: Evacuation ALERT – Whiteswan Area (4 private properties and the Whiteswan Lake Provincial Park including all campgrounds)

· Linklater Fire: – Evacuation ALERT – Newgate/West Koocanusa – for the community of Newgate south to the US Border – including Sunshine Houseboats, Sandy Shores, and Madera Ranch RV resort (18 properties, including 300 RV sites)

For the latest status of wildfires, visit http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status

-30-