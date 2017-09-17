WHL: ICE sweep in Crowsnest Pass to close out pre-season

It was a great weekend in Crowsnest Pass for the Kootenay ICE who won both of their final pre-season games.

On Saturday the ICE faced off against Calgary and came out on top in a 5-2 victory.

Gilian Kohler and Ryan Pouliot both had a two goal night.

The ICE took on Lethbridge Friday night and came out on top 8-4 even though they were heavily outshot 49-29.

Bailey Brkin was solid between the pipes stopping 45 of 49 Hurricane shots.

The ICE finished their pre-season with a record of 3-4-0 and were outscored 30-21.

Barrett Sheen and Colton Kroeker lead the way in points with six each.

Kootenay opens their season at home Friday night against the Calgary Hitmen.