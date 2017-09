BC Hydro is reporting 350 Cranbrook residents are without power Monday morning.

The properties effected are east of Cranbrook St., south of Willowbrook Dr., and northwest of Kootenay St.

It’s believed a cable fault is the cause of the issue.

The power has been off since 4:30 AM according to their website.

Crews are reportedly on site and it’s estimated power will be restored by 10:30 AM.