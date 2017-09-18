Families pursuing French School in Kimberley

Some families in Kimberley are trying to bring a french language only school to the community.

Marie Nairn met with the Francophone School Board in Vancouver, in an effort to offer French schooling for families our the region by September 2018.

She’s reaching out to Francophone families in nearby communities trying to prove the school could be sustainable.

“We just had our second meeting last week with some of the parents that are interested in being involved and we have made a list of children and families that would be interested,” Nairn says. “We don’t have all the families. I don’t have many people from Cranbrook, since I live in Kimberley.”

Nairn estimates there are approximately 25 children under seven years old from french-speaking families in the Kimberley area.

She says she needs to prove to the board that there are enough french-speaking families to sustain the institution in the East Kootenay.

“If we have 10 children to start a class in 2018, would we still have children signing up in the year to come?” Nairn says. “So if we have 10 the first year, maybe we’ll have 15 in the second year and its going to grow.”

Anyone interested in Cranbrook, Wasa, Jaffray or Creston is asked to call Nairn at (250) 432-9118 before November 15th.

– Francophone School applicant, Marie Nairn