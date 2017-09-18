Funding to offset wildfire effects “major asset” for regional tourism

The Kootenay Rockies Tourism Association says regional businesses have been hit so hard by wildfires, some have had to layoff staff.

That’s why CEO Kathy Cooper says they were delighted when the Province announced $200,000 in funding last week to help off-set the negative effects from this historic summer.

Cooper explains the funding will be used to market regional businesses and attract even more visitors in 2018.

She says most of their marketing efforts will focus on Alberta, BC, Washington and Idaho, noting 68% of the people who visit our region are from the east side of the Rockies.

Cooper says they’ve distributed an economic impact survey to regional business and nearly every respondent has experienced loss of visitations and loss of revenue.

She says a lot of that has been caused by the backcountry ban, smoke and highway closures.