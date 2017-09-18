WHL: ICE release six players, trim roster to 25

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club has released six players following its final preseason game of 2017.

The ICE have released 1997-born goaltender Mario Petit, 2001-born goaltender Jesse Makaj, 1997-born defenceman Jordan Henderson, 2000-born defenceman Tyler Strath, 2001-born forward Blake Allan and 1999-born forward Evan Thomas.

The following is the list of 25 players on the ICE roster:

GOAL: (2)

Bailey Brkin, Kurtis Chapman

DEFENCE: (8)

Martin Bodak, Cale Fleury, Dallas Hines, Sam Huston, Zachary Patrick, Ryan Pouliot, Bobby Russell, Loeden Schaufler

FORWARDS: (15)

Brett Davis, Jake Elmer, Cameron Hausinger, Michael King, Gilian Kohler, Peyton Krebs, Colton Kroeker, Eli Lieffers, Vince Loschiavo, Barrett Sheen, Tanner Sidaway, Sebastian Streu, Kaeden Taphorn, Keenan Taphorn, Colton Veloso

– Kootenay ICE release