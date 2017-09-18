WHL: Kootenay ICE name Colin Sinclair Director of Alumni Experience

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Colin Sinclair as the team’s Director, Alumni Experience.

Sinclair played five seasons with the ICE – from 1998-2003 – appearing in 325 regular season games. During that time, Sinclair had 56 goals, 112 assists and 168 points. He also added 10 goals and 38 points in 72 playoff games during his WHL career.

Sinclair was part of the ICE teams that won the WHL championship in 2000 and 2002 and the Memorial Cup in 2002.

“We are excited to have Colin leading our Alumni Experience moving forward,” said Matt Cockell, President and General Manager. “Colin and I have had some great conversations and I am excited about his vision for the alumni with his leadership.”

In the role of Director, Alumni Experience Colin will be responsible for communication, events and working closely with the hockey operation and front office staff to support our alumni experience.

– From the Kootenay ICE

(Photo courtesy of Kootenay ICE)