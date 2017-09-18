Woman in Columbia Valley tries 11 times to trick breathalyzer

It took 11 attempts for a woman in the Columbia Valley to realize she can’t fool a breathalyzer.

RCMP recently found a car doing circles in downtown Invermere and decided to approach the driver to ensure everything was okay.

While speaking with the driver, police noted her glossy eyes and say she admitted to drinking beer before getting behind the wheel.

The woman failed to blow into the screening device properly numerous times and was given a fail reading.

Mounties say these devices cannot be fooled and are checked for proper operation multiple times a day.

She was given a 90-day driving prohibition and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.