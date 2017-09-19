ORV restrictions to be lifted throughout British Columbia

The operation of off-road vehicles will once again be permitted on Crown land throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre, effective at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.

Cooler weather conditions and recent precipitation have reduced the flammability of fine fuels in these regions, which has significantly reduced the chance of a wildfire starting from a spark or a hot engine.

However, the BC Wildfire Service reminds the public that some area restrictions are still in effect on Crown land in the vicinity of large wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre, to help protect public safety and allow firefighting operations to continue efficiently. The use of off-road vehicles will continue to be prohibited in the restricted areas around these wildfires.

Additionally, campfire prohibitions remain in effect throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre, Kamloops Fire Centre and Southeast Fire Centre.

