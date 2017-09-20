Moyie residents relieved as they return home

Residents of Moyie are breathing a sigh of relief as they return to their homes.

Evacuation Orders and Alerts were lifted for approximately 400 surrounding properties Monday after initially being put in place September 1st due to the raging Lamb Creek Wildfire.

Doris Foesier got back to her house Tuesday after being forced from it nearly two and half weeks ago.

Foesier, who has lived in Moyie since 2002, said she could see the flames coming down the hill beside her property on September 1st when fire activity began to really escalate.

She nervously laughed as she described the sleepless night that Friday of the Labour Day long weekend and how it didn’t take long before she was ready to go.

Walking around her house with a garbage bag, Foesier said her property was fine except some smelly leftovers in the fridge.

However she couldn’t help joking her flowers were beautiful when she left but they weren’t much to look at now.

In the 15 years Foesier has lived in Moyie, she says she never saw anything quite like the Lamb Creek blaze.

Kevin Sproule actually never left his home during the Evacuation Order.

He admitted he couldn’t because he would have lost his mind worrying about his property that is just below Lamb Creek.

Sproule said he watched the wildfire crews go by his house daily and knew if he saw them running the other way it was time to leave.

He did go on to say at one point he thought his family was going to lose it all.

Sproule said he learned a lot in the process and looking back he wished he would have removed more trees and brush around his property.

After many apparent social media posts, Sproule said he certainly didn’t mind thanking BC Wildfire Crews one more time.

He explained some residents were giving wildfire crews and RCMP a hard time because they felt they should have been able to return sooner.

Sproule said the fire fighters themselves were just doing their job – and a great job at that.

Fosier agreed and wanted thank the crews as well for letting her return to her home with it still in one piece.

BC Wildfire Crews have the 2,157 hectare Lamb Creek fire 50 per cent contained.

– Resident Doris Foesier



– Resident Kevin Sproule who did not evacuate during order