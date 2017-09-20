Truck passes stopped Invermere school buses, crossing guard

Columbia Valley RCMP is asking motorists to be “hyper-vigilant” when driving near schools and buses.

This from Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck after witnesses reported a truck passed two school busses with their lights flashing last week in Invermere.

Vatamaniuck says the woman behind the wheel even went as far as passing a crossing-guard who was in the crosswalk with the stop sign held up.

He says even though the truck wasn’t travelling at a high rate of speed the incident was still very alarming to the crossing guard, parents and students who were nearby.

The Sergeant says it is paramount motorists do everything they can to ensure children make it to and from school safely.

Witnesses described the suspect driver as “overwhelmed” and “confused”.

Vatamaniuck notes they’ve been in touch with the suspect driver who is not facing any charges.