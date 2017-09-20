WHL: ICE focusing on systems ahead of season opener

The Kootenay ICE Head Coach says there’s still lots of work to be done ahead of Friday’s season opener.

James Patrick says overall he was happy with the way the ICE rounded out their pre-season but they still need to focus on doing all the little things right.

“Fine-tuning our systems and things we’ve talked about since day one of camp.” explains Patrick. “Working on the three zones mostly defensive zone, neutral zone and special teams.”

He explains it will be important to get pucks in deep, win 50/50 battles and limit turnovers.

“We talked all camp about compete and tracking back and working hard.” says Patrick. “That’s kind of what were talking about [with] our foundation to start with and we’ll see where we go from there.”

Patrick says he’s ready to get a feel for the league so they can determine how their strengths and weaknesses comapare to other teams.

He says the mood inside the dressing room is exciting and believes it won’t take long for all the new players to adjust.

The ICE kick things off Friday against the Calgary Hitmen at Western Financial Place.

The Hitmen defeated the ICE in all seven meetings last season.

– James Patrick, Kootenay ICE Head Coach