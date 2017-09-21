KIJHL: Returning Rider Saworski hopes to be key contributor

A veteran forward that just returned to the Fernie Ghostriders hopes they can bounce back and get a good run going.

Keelan Saworski is back in Fernie after trying out for the Swan Valley Stampeders of the Manitoba Junior ‘A’ Hockey League.

The 19-year old spent the latter half of last season with the Riders and posted 17 points in 27 games.

Saworski says he wants to be a key contributor on both ends of the ice.

“I kind of want to be a little better in the defensive zone and try to get pucks out all the time on those boards.” says Saworski. “For offence I’m hoping to put up 30 goals this year.”

The 5’11” forward says he wants to be able to help the younger players on the team thrive.

“I do some talking in the dressing room but I kind of let my play speak for itself.” explains Saworski. “Let guys follow and always help out guys and see if they’re struggling.”

The Ghostriders have opened their season with four straight losses to Grand Forks (3-2 2OT), Beaver Valley (6-0), Nelson (12-3) and Spokane (6-2).

The Riders are back in action this weekend for their home opener against the Golden Rockets.

– Keelan Saworski, Fernie Ghostriders forward

(Photos courtesy of Fernie Ghostriders & @k_man98 Twitter)