Cranbrook Mayor tells business community he’ll seek 2018 reelection

The Mayor of Cranbrook says he will run in next year’s Municipal election because he wants to finish what he’s started.
Pratt says he took the opportunity to answer some of the questions from what he says was a large representation of the business community.
With approximately 100 people in the crowd, the Mayor was asked if he will seek reelection in 2018.
Pratt says this Council currently has a lot of irons in the fire that won’t be taken out this year, and he wants to see the projects come to fruition so he’s willing to step forward and try to lead the municipal office for another term.
Pratt says Council and staff has been building the foundation for economic development and they’ve invested roughly $29 million into the City over the last three years in the effort.
Last year, the City saw unprecedented investment into the community by developers with $28 million spent.
However, the Cranbrook Mayor poses that number could hit $40 million this year.
Pratt also answered questions about the Airport Commercial lands, replacing Mount Baker Secondary school, beautification, and doctor attraction.