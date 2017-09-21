Cranbrook Mayor tells business community he’ll seek 2018 reelection

The Mayor of Cranbrook says he will run in next year’s Municipal election because he wants to finish what he’s started.

On Wednesday, Lee Pratt was the guest of a new Q & A format for the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce’s luncheons.

Pratt says he took the opportunity to answer some of the questions from what he says was a large representation of the business community.

With approximately 100 people in the crowd, the Mayor was asked if he will seek reelection in 2018.

Pratt says this Council currently has a lot of irons in the fire that won’t be taken out this year, and he wants to see the projects come to fruition so he’s willing to step forward and try to lead the municipal office for another term.

The Mayor, who was first elected in 2014, explains he wants to continue the extensive road works program but also move forward with attracting industry to the city.