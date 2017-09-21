Fernie resident publishes emotional book about life in jail

A Fernie resident is sharing his raw and emotional story of what life was like behind bars.

Daniel Dufresne was locked up after crashing into a Toronto Police Station while intoxicated in 1999.

The accident resulted in his friend that was in the passenger seat being in a coma for six months.

Dufresne was convicted of drinking under the influence and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He kept a journal while spending time in a cell and now he’s releasing the true stories through his novel “There’s No Skateboarding in Jail.”

“Twenty years have passed and still to think of this stuff is really overwhelming.” explains Dufresne. “I think people dont understand that a day, a week, a month, a year, ten years, once you enter the jail system it really changes a person.”

He now lives in Fernie with his family and is a Residential Care Aide worker at the Rocky Mountain Village seniors’ community.

Defresne shares his story with teens and young adults hoping he can influence them to make smarter decisions.

“To me I think if you’re going to go out and party that’s fine but you have to think about how you’re going to get home because you’re going to affect other people that aren’t [intoxicated].” says Dufresne. “Always have a plan home and if you do that you’ll be okay.”

The book is aimed at readers ages 13-23 and was left uneditied because Dufresne believes you can show true feelings and emotion without worrying about spelling or grammatical structure.

He is now an experienced public speaker throughout high schools and shares the dangers and consequences of impaired driving.

The Drive and B104’s full interview with Daniel Dufresne can be found below (Warning: Some explicit content).

