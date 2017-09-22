Business is good in Cranbrook according to Chamber survey

The results are in from the second annual Business Walk held in late June.
94 businesses were questioned in an effort to understand issues an opportunities in the local economy.
More than 65 per cent of those surveyed said business was better than last year.
Nearly 27 per cent of respondents said their favourite part of doing business in Cranbrook was the clientele, while almost 24 per cent said it was the location.
Chamber Executive Director David Hull says the positive business climate in the community is quiet palpable and it’s only getting better.
He indicates the largest economic development opportunity is local businesses expanding and if every local operation grew by 10 per cent, Cranbrook would see an economic boom like nothing before.
However, 25 per cent of businesses indicated they were struggling to find qualified workers.
Hull suggests a community which has a wealth of qualified workers is one that attracts new business.
Also, Hull says something that needs to be addressed in Cranbrook is retirement and succession planning.
22 per cent of respondents indicated they are planning to retire in the next five years.
50 per cent of them plan to do in within three years.
– Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce Executive Director David Hull