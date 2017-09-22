Business is good in Cranbrook according to Chamber survey

A recent survey by the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce found almost 88 per cent of respondents reported business to be good or very good.

The results are in from the second annual Business Walk held in late June.

94 businesses were questioned in an effort to understand issues an opportunities in the local economy.

More than 65 per cent of those surveyed said business was better than last year.

Nearly 27 per cent of respondents said their favourite part of doing business in Cranbrook was the clientele, while almost 24 per cent said it was the location.

Chamber Executive Director David Hull says the positive business climate in the community is quiet palpable and it’s only getting better.