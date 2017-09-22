WHL: Puck drops on a new ICE Age Friday

The puck drops on a new ICE age Friday in Cranbrook.

The Kootenay ICE host the Calgary Hitmen in the first half of a home and home set to open the 2017-18 campaign.

With new ownership, a new look roster and new season upon them, Captain Cale Fleury believes greener pastures are on the horizon.

Fleury, who is entering his fourth year with the club, says personnel wise, they believe they will finish higher in the standings than the previous two seasons.

The ICE compiled a league worst record of 14-46-10-2 last year and have not made the playoffs the last two seasons.

Fleury feels the different atmosphere around the team this year may help change all of that.

The 18 year old defenseman believes the club will be more competitive this year, especially against rivals like Calgary.

The ICE have not defeated the Hitmen since 2014, including an 0-7 showing against their Central Division rivals in 2016/17.

Puck drop is 7PM at Western Financial Place Friday.

There will be a tailgate party preceding the season opener in the arena parking lot.

The home and home wraps up Saturday in Calgary.

– ICE captain Cale Fleury