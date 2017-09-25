Cranbrook Mayor focusing on wildfire interface work at UBCM

Cranbrook’s Mayor wants wildfire protection for the city to remain high on the province’s priority list.

Lee Pratt plans to discuss more interface protection work around the community at the Union of BC Municipalities convention this week.

He says its important to explain to the new ministers what issues are high on Cranbrook’s priority list.

“With the changing government, its all new ministries now, so we are hoping to sit down with a bunch of them and a couple of them we are hoping to get extended time with,” Pratt says. “The two big items right now would be the Ministry of Environment with the Joseph Creek and Idlewild Dam project and the wildfire interface.”

He says he has never seen a summer as hot and dry as this year.

“It makes me very strongly willed on it now,” Pratt says. “Its like how many times can we dodge this bullet and I’m going to be carrying that message to the Ministry very loud and clear this time.”

BC is experiencing its worst wildfire season on record.

Pratt has been pushing the province to partner with Cranbrook on a wildfire interface project that would work to reduce risk to the City as as well as create forestry jobs.

– Cranbrook Mayor, Lee Pratt