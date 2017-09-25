KIJHL: Riders, Rockies in win column, Kimberley splits

The Fernie Ghostriders saved their first win of the season for their home opener in a 4-3 win over the Golden Rockets Friday night.

The Riders were lead by captain Mitch Titus who scored a hat trick in the winning effort.

Greg Susinski also scored while goaltender stopped 22 of 25 Golden shots.

Meanwhile the Kimberley Dynamiters split a road weekend in Columbia Valley and Golden.

The Nitros were handed their first loss of the season while Columbia Valley earned their first win in a 6-2 Rockies final.

Kimberley outshot the Rockies 40-39 but Columbia Valley goaltender Ben Kelsch had a better night between the pipes.

The Dynamiters bounced back Saturday night in Golden where they came out on top 5-2 against the Rockets.

James Farmer scored two goals in the winning effort while Brandt Bertoia and Cam Russell also picked up two-point nights.

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats split a weekend at home with a 4-3 overtime win over Beaver Valley and a 6-3 loss to the Nelson Leafs.

Three weeks into the season the Kimberley Dynamiters still sit on top of the Eddie Mountain Division with 8 points, Creston Valley holds the second spot with 6 points, while the Fernie Ghostriders, Golden Rockets and Columbia Valley Rockies all are tied for third with 3 points.