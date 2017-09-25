Accused in death of Cranbrook senior in court Monday

The proceedings of a local man accused of manslaughter continues in Cranbrook Monday morning.
Emmanual Robert Murphy is expected back in a Key City courtroom as he faces a string of charges in connection to an incident in March.
RCMP found the body of a 73 year old local woman at Mountain View Village.
Police initially suspected foul play but it took a long investigation before a suspect was arrested and charged in August.
Murphy has allegations of manslaughter, indignity to a human body and theft of vehicle against him.
Mounties initially said a van that was stolen around the same time they found the body, and later located wedged between trees on a local golf course, was connected to their investigation.
A plea has yet to be entered.