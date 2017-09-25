WHL: ICE split home-and-home with Calgary

The Kootenay ICE opened their season with a home-and-home series split with the division rival Calgary Hitmen.

The ICE came into Calgary with confidence Saturday night after claiming a 3-2 victory the night prior.

A lone goal from Colton Kroeker held up into the third period but wouldn’t be enough to sustain the lead for all 60 minutes.

Calgary took control in the third period scoring two goals early in the frame and adding an empty netter for insurance ultimately beating Kootenay 3-1.

The Hitmen outshot the ICE 27-25 and ICE netminder Bailey Brkin was awarded a star of the game for a second straight night.

Kootenay opened their season on a high note with a 3-2 victory on Friday night in front of a loud crowd at Western Financial Place.

Nearly 3,400 turned out to help usher in a new ICE Age.

Two goals from Michael King and a game-winning third period goal from Swiss import Gilian Kohler secured the win for the ICE.

Tanner Sidaway, Sam Huston, Barrett Sheen, Keenan Taphorn and Peyton Krebs all picked up a point as well in the winning effort.

Kootenay will be back in action Friday night when they take on the Spokane Chiefs at Western Financial Place.