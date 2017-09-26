Shypitka says Liberal leadership interest shows they’re in good hands

The MLA for Kootenay East expects the BC Liberal Leadership race to become very crowded very soon.

Five candidates so far have announced they are seeking the leadership of the party.

They include Business woman Lucy Sager, Former Vancouver Mayor and Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan, Former Surrey Mayor Dianne Watts, Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson and former Dawson Creek Mayor and Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier.

Tom Shypitka says this is an important time as more high profile politicians step forward.

He says its important for party members to be involved and research everyone involved.

“Making sure everyone is involved in the process and the ridings are all involved,” Shypitka says. “Making sure we are doing our due diligence and we are understanding each candidate, what they stand for, what they represent and what they are going to do for British Columbia is really exciting for us and we are really forward to it.”

Shypitka says based on the politicians coming forward, the party is in good hands.

“The quality of candidates are second to none, really motivated and excited,” Shypitka says. “Its going to be a great process that the whole caucus and all the ridings will be able to take part in.”

MLAs Mike Bernier and Andrew Wilkinson threw their hat in the ring Monday.

A sixth candidate, Vancouver-Langara MLA Michael Lee, is expected to announce his intentions at a press conference Tuesday.

The leadership race will come to a head with a vote in February.

– Kootenay East MLA, Tom Shypitka