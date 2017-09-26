Fire on Akisqnuk Reserve believed to be human caused

Officials believe a fire up to five acres in size on the Akisqnuk First Nation Reserve was human caused.

RCMP were called to assist the Windermere Fire Department at about 2 PM Sunday.

Police arrived to the seen to find the large blaze most contained to a large grass field.

Mounties credit the quick work by the brave men and women of the Windermere Department and BC fire fighters stationed nearby.

It’s believed the fire likely originated at the eastern side of the property near Kootenay Road Number 3.

RCMP say there was no property damage but the fire did threaten structures and could have easily got out of control.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Valley detachment or Crime Stoppers.