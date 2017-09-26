KIJHL: New Riders still settling into respective roles

Players on the Fernie Ghostriders are still adjusting to their respective roles on the team.

This from captain Mitch Titus who says the Riders are making solid progress after a slow start out of the gate.

“We’ve lost a lot of key players from last year and a lot of the veterans that we have coming back haven’t been in positions where they’re needed in the last ten minutes of the game or where they need to fill roles.” explains Titus. “The rookies, same thing, they’re starting to find roles and stuff that they haven’t had before in minor hockey.”

Titus says the win over Golden in their home opener was an indication that things are turning around.

“It feels good to start getting right on track and starting to find some ways to win.” says Titus. “That’s always big when you start off the season especially with a slow start.”

The Ghostriders beat Golden Friday night after dropping four straight games to open the season.

As expected in September many changes are still being made to the team’s roster.

Fernie added rookie netminder Broc Merkl to their roster late last week.

The Riders will take a week of practice before hosting Beaver Valley and Castlegar next weekend.

– Mitch Titus, Fernie Ghostriders Captain