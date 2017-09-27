Sparwood community fund receives $25,000 from anonymous donor

The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation (CDCF) is thrilled to announce that the Sparwood Community Fund has received a $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor.

With this most recent donation, the Sparwood Community Fund now has over $60,000 in permanently invested capital.

The interest from this capital will provide annual grants to local community organizations every year, forever.

The Sparwood Community Fund was established in the fall of 2016, under the auspices of the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation and thanks to the very generous support of the District of Sparwood and the Sparwood Futures Society.

In addition to this recent donation, the Sparwood Community Fund has also provided its first community grant, supporting the Sparwood and District Arts and Heritage Council’s Legacy Art Project.

This initiative was made possible by the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, a collaboration between the Cranbrook and District Community Foundation, the Government of Canada, and extraordinary leaders from coast to coast to coast.

Lynnette Wray, CDCF Executive Director, said “The Cranbrook and District Community Foundation is so excited about the growth in the Sparwood Community Fund.

“We are very pleased that Barb Nunes and Michele Schalekamp have stepped forward as the first members of our Sparwood Community Fund Steering Committee. We are looking for at least one more willing and able community member for this committee. Having an active Steering Committee in place is a key step towards securing additional matching grants for the Sparwood Community Fund. If anyone is interested in this important volunteer opportunity, please contact me by email at Lynnette.Wray@CranbrookCF.ca or by phone at 250-426-1119.”

According to Dave Struthers, CDCF President, “Seeing the growth in the Sparwood Community Fund, including the Fund’s first grant and the establishment of the Steering Committee, is a wonderful way to wrap up our celebrations in September for Community Foundations Month. As part of Community Foundations Month, we would like to invite members of the community to consider donating to and/or volunteering with the Sparwood Community Fund.”

– Cranbrook and District Community Foundation release