RCMP searching for missing man in Columbia Valley

The Columbia Valley RCMP are trying to locate a missing 22 year-old.

Dorian Grant Sawatzky was last seen in the Invermere area on September 20th.

His family has not heard from him in a week and described this as uncharacteristic.

Dorian is described as 5’8″, 130 pounds, and is Caucasian with short brown hair.

He walks with a right side limp due to some right leg medical issues and was last seen wearing camo style shorts, a grey baseball hat, a black and grey Adidas jacket and may be carrying a black backpack.

If you know of Dorian’s whereabouts please contact the Columbia Valley RCMP Detachment at 250-342-9292 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

– From the Columbia Valley RCMP