SD5 served 700 students in breakfast program last year

The Southeast Kootenay School District says every dollar counts when providing breakfast for students.

SD5 spent $30,000 last year serving food for about 700 kids before the start of class.

District Principal of Student Services Darcy Verbeurgt says over a third of the funding, $12,000, is provided by community donations.

He says even that was stretched thin due to the overall need.

There’s always a need for more funding than we have because there’s more need than the dollars stretch,” Verbeurgt says. “Its important to give to the program because without assisting us in schools to provide good and nutritious food to students at the start of the day. Their learning will be on their stomachs rather than on their heads.”

Verbeurgt says students function better in class if they have a meal to start the day.

“The breakfast programs we have provide kids that don’t have opportunity to have food in their own home for a variety of reasons. It could be parents are having tough times making ends meet,” Verbeurgt says. “What the food does is it gets the brain going, it gets the body going, it gets kids ready for learning.”

Anyone who would like to donate can do so at schools throughout the district.

Verbeurgt thanks all community members who support the program.

They recently received a $500 donation from the Royal Canadian Legion.

(Pictured: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 in Cranbrook donating $500 to School District 5 for Breakfast Program)

– SD5’s District Principal of Student Services, Darcy Verbeurgt