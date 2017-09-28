Alleged victim testifies in Cranbrook sexual assault trial

WARNING: THERE ARE SOME GRAPHIC DETAILS IN THIS STORY

The woman at the centre of a sexual assault trial in Cranbrook told the courtroom she thought she was going to die.

The alleged victim, who cannot be named because of a publication ban, broke down in tears Wednesday when she recalled the October 2016 incident.

She says she was at a local bar celebrating a friend’s birthday Oct. 7th when the last thing she remembers was going outside for a cigarette before waking up in a stranger’s bed the next morning.

The woman claims the accused was naked on top of her as she was being raped.