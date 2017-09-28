COTR teams in Red Deer for final exhibition tournament

Both COTR volleyball teams are fine tuning their on-court chemistry in exhibition tournaments this weekend in Red Deer.

The Mens and Womens teams both have an abundance of new players on their roster.

The Mens team will take on Providence College and Keyano College on Friday followed by matches with King’s University and Red Deer College on Saturday.

The Womens squad will face Red Deer College Thursday, SAIT Friday followed by Olds College and Ambrose University – who they swept in their home tournament – on Saturday.

Mens Head Coach Cisco Farrero says he wants to compete to win.

“I think the expectation is when you put on the jersey that you represent it properly.” says Farrero. “Give it your best and play to win the game.”

He says the focus this weekend will be solving problems on the court.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that have never really played together and we haven’t done too much gameplay in any of our practices.” explains Farrero. “We’re still building our skill development.”

Womens Coach John Swanson says playing nationally successful teams like Red Deer College will be a great test.

“I’ve challenged the ladies to simulate kind of what our leaue play will be like.” says Swanson.

He adds this will be their last chance to play in a game until the regular season.

“We come back, we’ll have three good weeks of practice time to prepare to host for our first league game.”

Both teams start their regular season at home against Camosun College on October 20th.

– Cisco Farrero, College of the Rockies Avalanche Mens Volleyball Coach

– John Swanson, College of the Rockies Avalanche Womens Volleyball Coach