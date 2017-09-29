RCMP staffing shortage discussions “productive” at UBCM: RDEK Chair

The Deputy Commander for the BC RCMP recognizes the need for more officers in the East Kootenay.

This from RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay, who met with the top brass at the Union of BC Municipalities convention this week.

He says they discussed staffing and equipment repairs that continue to plague local detachments.

“We had no argument, they are very aware and have just done a very extensive analysis within the RCMP for all of British Columbia,” Gay says. “In terms of staffing, it was pretty clear that we need more officers in our area throughout the East Kootenay.”

Gays adds the Deputy Commander also recognized the need to replace equipment locally, as detachments are spending more on vehicle repairs each year.

The RDEK Board Chair also praised discussions with Provincial Cabinet Ministers, but felt no concrete answers were given for ongoing issues.

“I think people understand this is a brand new government and I think they are still trying to learn their files,” Gay says. “So very polite in listening to what our needs are and taking lots of notes, but you don’t really get any confirmations on some of the aspects.”

The RDEK went into the UBCM convention in Vancouver with 14 priorities to address, including Highway 3, invasive plant control and fire issues.

– RDEK Board Chair, Rob Gay