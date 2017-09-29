KIJHL: Nitros, Riders ready for weekend at home

The Kimberley Dynamiters are home this weekend after four straight games on the road.

The Nitros will host the Castlegar Rebels Friday and the Golden Rockets Saturday.

Both the Rebels and Rockets sit at the bottom of their respective divisions.

Head Coach Derek Stuart says getting in front of the Kimberley fans again will work to their benefit.

“We’re all excited to get home for a couple games here.” says Stuart. “It’s been four in a row on the road and to be 3-1 on the road to start the year we’re very happy with that, it’s just the way we lost the game Friday was what we weren’t happy with.”

Kimberley took their first loss of the season 6-2 against Columbia Valley last weekend.

Stuart says they focused on improving their special teams throughout the week.

“Powerplay needs to get a little bit better in terms of getting into their zone with either posession or retrieval of the puck if we dump it.” explains Stuart. “Other than that this is kind of the last weekend until we quit rolling the lines.”

He adds that next weekend they plan to start matching lines and getting into mid-season form.

The Dynamiters currently lead the Eddie Mountain Division with four wins and one loss.

Elsewhere in the division the Fernie Ghostriders host Beaver Valley Friday and Castlegar Saturday.

The Riders are seeking revenge after being blanked 6-0 in Beaver Valley earlier this month.

Columbia Valley is in Creston Friday and is home to the Spokane Braves Saturday.

Creston heads to Nelson Saturday to take on the Leafs.

– Derek Stuart, Kimberley Dynamiters Head Coach