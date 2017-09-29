New COTR Board Chair honoured to represent Ktunaxa

The Ktunaxa Nation’s Communications Manager says he’s honoured to take on a new role with the College of the Rockies.

Jesse Nicholas was recently elected the Chair of the College’s Board of Governors

He started his career as a faculty member at COTR, before joining the board in 2014.

Nicholas is proud to represent the Ktunaxa in such a prominent role.

“Bringing the perspective of a Ktunaxa man who navigated the post-secondary landscape, I think its important to bring that perspective to the board as a chair,” Nicholas says.

He says he’s excited to help the college deliver the best learning experience possible.

“I’m looking forward to working with President Walls and of course, all stakeholders across the region,” Nicholas says. “To ensure that the college’s vision that was outlined in our strategic planning process, to create and deliver the most personal student experiences in Canada, is realized.”

Previous Ktunaxa citizens who have served as chair include Troy Sebastian and Sophie Pierre.

– Jesse Nicholas, New Board Chair, College of the Rockies Board of Governors