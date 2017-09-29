Cranbrook Fire Dept. recognized for MD fundraising

The Cranbrook Fire Department has been honoured for their support toward Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The local hall was recognized for their donations in the $5,000-$7,000 range.

Three year old Titan Hellewell who was diagnosed with MD in 2015 was named Chief for a Day and spent a day with the fire crew.

“We had little Titan [with] his mom, sister, brother and a friend that was here with the firefighters.” explains Dragovan. “We showed them around the fire hall, he got to see the trucks, spray the hose and meet the firefighters.”

Secretarey Dispatcher Mary-Ann Dragovan says the Cranbrook Department has been fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy for nearly 35 years.

“It means a lot to us to be able to help people with muscular dystrophy.” says Dragovan. “That’s able to purchase medical and mobility equipment, provide support services and fund leading research towards a cure.”

There is no known cure for the disorder that progressively weakens muscles and in some cases prevents people from walking, speaking and breathing.

– Mary-Ann Dragovan, Cranbrook Fire Department Secretary Dispatcher