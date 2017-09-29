ICE partner with Ktunaxa Nation for Family Fun Days

The Kootenay ICE Hockey Club, in conjunction with Ktunaxa Nation Council, is excited to announce Family Fun Day.

Family Fun Day presented by Ktunaxa Nation Council will take place every Sunday home game and on one Monday.

The home dates include:

– Sunday, October 1 @ 4p.m. VS Edmonton

– Sunday, October 29 @ 4 p.m. VS Red Deer

– Sunday, January 14 @ 4 p.m. VS Saskatoon

– Monday, February 12 @ 2 p.m. VS Lethbridge

– Sunday, February 18 @ 4 p.m. VS Lethbridge

– Sunday, March 4 @ 4 p.m. VS Medicine Hat

“Being able to sponsor a family focused day like Family Fun Day fits with our vision of community and family,” explained Jesse Nicholas, Communication Manager with Ktunaxa Nation Council.

Ktunaxa Nation Council has been a supporter of the ICE since the team arrived in the East Kootenay region in 1998.

Each Family Fun Day presented by Ktunaxa Nation Council will consist of the following family activities:

– Face Painters

– Photo Booth

– A Mascot Dance-off

– A post-game meet and greet with ICE players for four (4) lucky fans

Additionally, Autograph Alley presented by Tim Hortons with Kootenay ICE players will take place after each Family Fun Day game on the concourse. Fans are encouraged to bring ICE swag for the players to sign.

The Kootenay ICE Family Fun Day mini pack presented by Ktunaxa Nation Council includes all six home dates mentioned above (prices can be found in the ticket section at kootenayICE.net).