The Kootenay ICE kick off a busy weekend Friday with the Spokane Chiefs in town.

The ICE play three games over the next three days, including a home and home with the Chiefs wrapping up in Spokane Saturday.

Kootenay will then host the Edmonton Oil Kings Sunday afternoon.

The ICE are looking to build off a 1-1 start to the 2017-18 campaign, after splitting an opening weekend home and home with Calgary.