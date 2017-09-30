WHL: ICE collapse in 6-5 OT loss to Spokane

A four goal differential wasn’t enough to sustain the lead for the Kootenay ICE on Friday night as they fell 6-5 to the Spokane Chiefs in overtime.

The ICE came flying out of the gate with an early goal from Barrett Sheen and a power-play marker from Alec Baer to give Kootenay an early 2-0 lead after the first frame.

Baer added another on the man advantage in the 2nd period and Peyton Krebs netted one as well to put the ICE up 4-0 just over midway through the second frame.

Krebs produced points in all four of Kootenay’s opening goals adding three assists to his lone goal to earn a four point night.

The Kootenay ICE power-play was rolling going 3 for 6 when Vince Loschiavo added another on the special teams effort in the 3rd period to put the ICE up 5-2 with 10:07 remaining in the final frame.

Things fell apart for the ICE in the final ten minutes as the Chiefs stormed back with two goals from Riley Woods and another from Jaret Anderson-Dolan.

Kootenay had an opportunity to seal the game but hit the crossbar on an empty net with just over 1:00 remaining in the game which lead to the Chiefs knotting things up at 5-5 to send things to the extra frame.

The ICE controlled play for the first minute of the 3-on-3 overtime period but it was Spokane’s Rykr Cole that finished off the comeback for the Chiefs as they claimed the win 6-5 over Kootenay.

The ICE pick up one point in the effort and will be back in action Saturday night in Spokane for the second half of a home-and-home with the Chiefs before returning home Sunday afternoon for a date with the Edmonton Oil Kings.