WHL: ICE earn three points in three game weekend

The Kootenay ICE picked up three points in three games over the weekend.

The ICE lost 6-5 in overtime to the Spokane Chiefs in Cranbrook Friday night.

Kootenay managed to pick up a 2-1 victory over the Spokane Saturday to split their home-and-home with the Chiefs.

The ICE then dropped their afternoon game Sunday 4-3 at home against the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Head Coach James Patrick says they need to be more discipline moving forward.

“We lost so many battles, they won battles and kept the puck in our zone so I think that was the difference in the game for me.”

Patrick says the penalty kill is starting to show some promise.

“We’ve given up some big chances and got some huge saves…I liked our penalty kill for the most part, you’re finding some guys who can kill and where they fit in the pecking order of who you want to put on the ice so we’re seeing that clearer.”

The ICE are in Saskatechewan next weekend for two games against Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

– James Patrick, Kootenay ICE Head Coach