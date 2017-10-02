Jury expected to be recalled in Cranbrook sexual assault trial

The jury is expected to be recalled Monday in the ongoing sexual assault case in Cranbrook.

The seven man, five woman jury has been dismissed as the Crown and defence argue what should be in Justice Anthony Saunders’ charge to them when considering the evidence.

Saunders, as well as the jury, is presiding over the indictment of Matthew Allen Buxton.

Buxton has been charged with three offences: sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and uttering death threats.

The accusations stem from a night in October last year.

A local woman alleges she woke up in a stranger’s bed and when she tried to leave the man attempted to smother her face with a pillow while repeatedly telling her he was going to kill her.

The trial is expected to wrap up this week.