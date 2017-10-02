KIJHL: Kimberley, Fernie perfect in weekend action

The Kimberley Dynamiters and Fernie Ghostriders were both unbeaten this weekend.

The division-leading Dynamiters edged Castlegar 3-2 Friday and shutout Golden 5-0 Saturday.

The Riders bested Beaver Valley 6-4 Friday and Castlegar 4-3 Saturday.

In other action, Creston Valley and Columbia Valley tied 4-4 Friday night.

Creston lost 3-2 to Nelson Saturday while the Rockies won 5-4 against Spokane in overtime.

The Dynamiters sit atop the Eddie Mountain Division early in the season with 12 points through seven games.