Cranbrook hunter survives grizzly bear attack in Elk Valley

A Cranbrook man is thankful to be alive after being attacked by a grizzly bear in the Elk Valley.

Jake Blackmore was hunting elk with his son in the Morrissey area when he was blindsided by a bear.

He says the animal ‘tossed him around like a rag doll’ after the initial attack before biting into his leg.

“The bear spun off and ran around two trees and bit her cub to chase it away,” Blackmore says. “While she had gone off me, I was able to get my gun and get a bullet ready to shoot before the bear came back at me.”

Blackmore managed to fire his gun while the bear charged, grazing the animal and scaring it away.

“I got about 28 stitches in total. There’s three main cuts and I’m just very bruised,” Blackmore says. “But considering what happened and how it could have been, I couldn’t be in better shape as far as my injuries go.”

Blackmore was released from the Fernie Hospital Monday afternoon and suffered no life threatening injuries.

(Photos from Jake Blackmore)

– Grizzly attack survivor, Jake Blackmore