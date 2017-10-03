Cranbrook non-profits make funding pitch to City Council Tuesday

Cranbrook City Council will spend Tuesday hearing from local non-profit organizations looking for financial support.

At least nine groups, who have received funding from the City in the past, will share their successes and challenges they faced over the last year.

Cranbrook Search and Rescue, Key City Theatre Society, Ktunaxa Nation Council, Cranbrook Boys and Girls club, the local Curling Club and the Cranbrook History Centre are some of the parties expected to present throughout the afternoon.