COs won’t destroy grizzly following attack in Elk Valley

Conservation Officers do not believe a grizzly bear that attacked a hunter last week in the Elk Valley needs to be destroyed.

Jake Blackmore from Cranbrook was hunting elk with his son Saturday when he was blindsided by the bear.

Inspector Joe Caravetta believes the mother grizzly was protecting its cub and is not considered a threat to people.

“There is a natural food source in that area and several bushes of berries that are still being utilized by that sow and her cub,” Caravetta says. “We suspect that she will be in that area until that food source is depleted and then hopefully she’ll move on.”

Blackmore had no life threatening injuries and was released from Fernie hospital Monday.

COs say they will continue to monitor the bear up to its hibernation.

– Inspector Joe Caravetta, Conservation Officers Service