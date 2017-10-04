Cranbrook jury sent home hours into deliberation after evidence snafu

In a rare move the jury in the Cranbrook sexual assault trial was sent home hours into its deliberation.

Justice Anthony Saunders delivered his instructions to the jury Tuesday afternoon when considering all of the evidence in the case of Matthew Allen Buxton.

Buxton is accused of sexually assaulting a woman last October and then repeatedly telling her he was going to kill her as she tried to leave.

The woman alleges she was in downtown Cranbrook celebrating a friend’s birthday when the last thing she remembers is going outside for a cigarette before waking up in Buxton’s bed being raped.

The seven men and five women were sent to the jury’s chamber at approximately 4 PM to begin reviewing the evidence and move toward a verdict.

Saunders reconvened court at approximately 7:30 PM to disclose the jury recalled specific evidence but changed its mind and revisited other evidence without the court’s knowledge.

Defence lawyer Bobby Movasagghi argued this created prejudice against his client and asked for a mistrial.

Justice Saunders replied by saying that was an “astonishing” proposition and a mistrial request would not be granted.

The jury’s deliberation was discontinued until Wednesday morning when Saunders is expected to decide if the court will hear all of the recalled evidence as a whole.